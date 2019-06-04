Rupee (RUP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $248,205.00 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 34,664,200 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

