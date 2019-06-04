Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,968.21 ($38.78).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,487.50 ($32.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

