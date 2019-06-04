Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give PVH (PVH) a $125.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,285,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,155,000 after purchasing an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 532,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

