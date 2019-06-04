Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Ciena (CIEN)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We expect CIEN to report near in-line F2Q19 results and outlook when it reports Thursday morning June 6 th . We look for slowing hyperscale sales to be balanced by steady growth from US and European carriers. We expect CIEN to maintain its outlook of ~ +2% y/y revenue growth for F2H19 and do not expect management to raise expectations for 2020 despite early positive signs of potential international share gains from Chinese suppliers. We believe CIEN has zero exposure to China sales and likely minimal supply chain exposure. We make no changes to our FY19 outlook, wherein revenues are near inline with consensus but earnings are $.10 light of consensus, and introduce our FY20 estimates, in-line with consensus. We maintain our neutral rating and increase our price target from $36 to $38.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued an average rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $42.20 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $39,101.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $239,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,565 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ciena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

