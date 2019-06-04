Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in BP plc (BP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 713,850 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BP were worth $81,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in BP plc (BP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-trims-position-in-bp-plc-bp.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.