Reviewing QuickLogic (QUIK) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuickLogic and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -101.73% -68.38% -37.63% NXP Semiconductors 23.06% 18.33% 9.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 7 11 1 2.60

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $98.89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. QuickLogic does not pay a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.63 million 5.62 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -4.87 NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.13 $2.21 billion $5.94 15.09

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats QuickLogic on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

