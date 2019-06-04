Resources Connection (RECN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

RECN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 105,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,746. The firm has a market cap of $491.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $88,881.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,273 shares in the company, valued at $516,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RECN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Resources Connection by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

