Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, May 31st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

BJ opened at $24.80 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,732.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 312,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 301,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,303 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 73.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,483,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $962,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,152,377 shares of company stock valued at $250,764,757. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.