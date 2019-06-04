Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $2,584,361 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

