Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

REPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

