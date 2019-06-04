REAL Trading Down 7.1% This Week (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REAL has a total market cap of $972,164.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REAL has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00390795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.02881305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00152357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004383 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

