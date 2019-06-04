Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Re/Max by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

RMAX stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

