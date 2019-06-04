Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Filament LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Filament LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,205,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $61.74.

