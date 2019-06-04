Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,612,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

