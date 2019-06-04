Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,758,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,765,000 after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,617,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

