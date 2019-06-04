Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 518.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $7,516,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/ralph-lauren-corp-rl-shares-bought-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.