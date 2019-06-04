Quidel Co. (QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.61 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Quidel stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $1,657,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,212 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quidel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,004,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quidel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,899,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

