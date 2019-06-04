Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.97 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $4,162,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,042,000 after buying an additional 207,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,045,000 after buying an additional 396,564 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,080,000 after buying an additional 618,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 73,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,865. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

