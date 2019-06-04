Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for SANUWAVE Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SANUWAVE Health’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SNWV stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.37.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

