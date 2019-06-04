Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,328,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,368 shares.The stock last traded at $0.45 and had previously closed at $0.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTO shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 137,125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/proteon-therapeutics-prto-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.