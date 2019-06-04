ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $100.02.
