Progressive (PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.26

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 61549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Progressive’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $134,610.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,350 shares of company stock worth $10,961,057. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,886.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,688,000 after buying an additional 2,508,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,610,000 after buying an additional 1,629,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,163,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,683,000 after buying an additional 1,478,779 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

