Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the quarter. Washington Prime Group comprises about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

NYSE WPG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 27,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.75.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $102,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/private-management-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-washington-prime-group-inc-wpg.html.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.