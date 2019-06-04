Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $71,408.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

NUE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,005. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

