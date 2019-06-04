Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 313,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $450.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,476,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 184,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
