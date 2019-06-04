Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 313,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $450.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,476,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 184,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.