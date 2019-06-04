Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.35 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 110.8% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 71.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 505,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200,026 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $221,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.46. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.