PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $285,145.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.01332422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00079654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,908,600,733 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.