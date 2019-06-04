PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $150,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $305,535,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

D stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-grows-stake-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.