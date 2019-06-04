Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

MNK opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $725.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

