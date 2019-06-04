Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

