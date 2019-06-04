Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $551,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 431,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $192.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

