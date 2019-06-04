PikcioChain (PKC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60.00

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One PikcioChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Switcheo Network. PikcioChain has a total market capitalization of $618,216.00 and $60.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PikcioChain has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00389478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.02871101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00153207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About PikcioChain

PikcioChain was first traded on November 15th, 2017. PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,775,235 tokens. PikcioChain’s official website is www.pikcio.com . The official message board for PikcioChain is news.pikciochain.com . The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain . PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here

PikcioChain Token Trading

PikcioChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PikcioChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PikcioChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

