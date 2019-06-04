Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of CAT opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

