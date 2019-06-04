Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scholastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Scholastic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $40,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHL stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

