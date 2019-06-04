Pearson (PSON) Earns Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 741.10 ($9.68).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 783.60 ($10.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 764.80 ($9.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

In related news, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total transaction of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.