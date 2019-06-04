PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Position Trimmed by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644,865 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $42,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PBF opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

