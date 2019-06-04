Parsons (PSN) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $32.27 on Monday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

