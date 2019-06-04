Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$31.16 and a 1-year high of C$47.45.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

