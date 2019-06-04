Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trimble by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $223,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,443. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-boosts-stake-in-trimble-inc-trmb.html.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.