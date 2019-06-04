Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Par Pacific by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Par Pacific by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Par Pacific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 618,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

