Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Pampa Energia makes up approximately 0.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 338,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pampa Energia S.A. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $51.19.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

