Pact Group (PGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.21 ($1.57) and last traded at A$2.23 ($1.58), with a volume of 564922 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.24 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

In other news, insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,200.00 ($26,382.98). Also, insider Margaret(Lyndsey) Cattermole bought 109,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$299,997.50 ($212,764.18).

About Pact Group (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

