Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Northeast Bancorp (NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,956 shares during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Wayne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northeast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Northeast Bancorp (NBN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-increases-stake-in-northeast-bancorp-nbn.html.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.