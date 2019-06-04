Pacific City Financial (PCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank a commercial bank. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans and SBA loans. It operates primarily in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of PCB stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

