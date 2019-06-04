P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Buys 1,500 Shares

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 1,500 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 6,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 2,500 shares of P H Glatfelter stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $37,025.00.

GLT stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $642.37 million, a PE ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

