Oxford BioMedica (OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OXB stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88).

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,673.32 ($3,493.17). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 3,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £22,289.76 ($29,125.52). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,372 in the last quarter.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.