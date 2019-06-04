Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,101,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $43,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/oxbow-advisors-llc-sells-1334-shares-of-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.