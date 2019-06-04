Owens & Minor (OMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMI. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.21.

NYSE:OMI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

