Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Purchases C$57,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,228,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,109,998.19.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,910.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares bought 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Wares acquired 75,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,525.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.21.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

