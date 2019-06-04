Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $199.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

